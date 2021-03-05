STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Spooked by forest fire, bear enters human settlement

Scared by the fire in Tinkosia reserve forest, a wild bear entered the nearby human settlements leaving villagers of Nilagiri panic-struck on Thursday.

Published: 05th March 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

An elephant from Dalma forest in Jharkhand moving in Tinkosia forest on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Scared by the fire in Tinkosia reserve forest, a wild bear entered the nearby human settlements leaving villagers of Nilagiri panic-struck on Thursday. The animal was spotted on the road between Kaptipada and Nilagiri and later moved towards the forest.

Though the bear harmed no one, locals demanded that more personnel be engaged to keep a watch on its movement due to the forest fires. It is the man-made fire in Nilagiri range that has become a concern for Forest officials who are keeping a watch. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Balasore Biswaraj Panda said several sensitive points including Kendukhunta forest close to Raibania police station in Jaleswar range, Jharanaghati in Kuldiha range, Tinkosia in Sojanagarh section in Nilagiri range, and areas in Soro and Kupari are under constant monitoring.

To mitigate the fire, the division has formed 45 fire squads with adequate vehicles besides taking assistance from Vana Suraksha Samiti in these localities. Awareness camps for forest dwellers are being held with support of ward members and panchayat representatives. Moreover, Odisha Forest Monitoring system has uploaded the exact locations of the fire points which helps tackle the situation, added Panda. 
Range Officer of Nilagiri Munawar Khan said the department extinguished fires in three places including the one at Tinkosia and another at Naranpur on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, with around 86 fire points in 20 beats under Similipal North Division, the department has controlled fire at several points. The quick spread of such fires has been attributed to sudden spike in day temperature of up to 7 degree Celsius in the tiger reserve. The department has engaged more than 70 forest personnel over seven ranges besides availing the assistance of locals to deal with the situation.   
Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF), Baripada Yogajayanand said that out of 399 points, only few have reported a fire situation, adding that the department is trying its best to keep them at check. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
forest fire
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp