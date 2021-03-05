Villagers in Ganjam to penalise bootleggers

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After failing to stop sale of illicit liquor in their village, the residents of Talapada within Khallikote police limits have decided to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 on those found selling liquor in the area.

The villagers have also announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for people who inform the local committee of illicit liquor sale in the area. Last year, around 1,000 women of Talapada had taken out a procession protesting sale of liquor in the village.

However, instead of assisting the villagers in preventing sale of liquor, the local administration reportedly registered a case against the protestors.

However, it did not desist the villagers from continuing their fight against the menace of alcohol. In a meeting conducted on Thursday, the villagers decided to impose the fine and informed the administration and police. They also pasted posters in and around the village.

