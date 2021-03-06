STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Follow Biju Babu’s ideals of selfless service and Odia pride: Naveen Patnaik

Sports and Youth Services department organised a mini marathon at Kalinga Stadium here on the occasion. 

Published: 06th March 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

A bicycle rally being organised from Anand Bhawan in Cuttack to Bhubaneswar on the occasion of birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik on Friday | Biswanath Swain

A bicycle rally being organised from Anand Bhawan in Cuttack to Bhubaneswar on the occasion of birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik on Friday | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rich tributes were paid to former chief minister Biju Patnaik on his 105th birth anniversary with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urging the people of the State to follow the ideology of ‘selfless service and Odia pride’ and take Odisha further on the path of development.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes at the statue of his father Biju Patnaik at Forest Park and addressed a function at the BJD state party office thereafter. The State government observed the day as Panchayati Raj and Lok Seva Divas to honour Biju Babu’s role in decentralising power to the grassroots and women’s empowerment.

For the first time in the country, Biju Patnaik had reserved 33 per cent (pc) seats for women in the three-tier panchayat system during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Odisha between 1990 and 1995. Naveen subsequently enhanced the women quota to 50 pc in the panchayat and urban local body elections. Besides, he is now advocating for implementation of 33 pc reservation for women in state assemblies and Lok Sabha.

Stating that Biju Babu was the epitome of Odia pride, the Chief Minister said he all along dedicated his life to the service of the people while maintaining Odia Swabhiman (self-esteem). He said the Odisha has made progress basing its policies on Biju Patnaik’s ideology.

Sports and Youth Services department organised a mini marathon at Kalinga Stadium here on the occasion. Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera flagged off the marathon in presence of hockey legend Dilip Tirkey. 

Besides, Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal took out a mass cycle rally from Biju Patnaik’s birth place in Cuttack to Bhubaneswar. The rally started from Anand Bhawan in Cuttack and culminated near Bhubaneswar airport.

Tributes poured in from all over the country on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and several union ministers took to Twitter to pay tributes to Biju Patnaik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp