Follow Biju Babu’s ideals of selfless service and Odia pride: Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rich tributes were paid to former chief minister Biju Patnaik on his 105th birth anniversary with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urging the people of the State to follow the ideology of ‘selfless service and Odia pride’ and take Odisha further on the path of development.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes at the statue of his father Biju Patnaik at Forest Park and addressed a function at the BJD state party office thereafter. The State government observed the day as Panchayati Raj and Lok Seva Divas to honour Biju Babu’s role in decentralising power to the grassroots and women’s empowerment.

For the first time in the country, Biju Patnaik had reserved 33 per cent (pc) seats for women in the three-tier panchayat system during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Odisha between 1990 and 1995. Naveen subsequently enhanced the women quota to 50 pc in the panchayat and urban local body elections. Besides, he is now advocating for implementation of 33 pc reservation for women in state assemblies and Lok Sabha.

Stating that Biju Babu was the epitome of Odia pride, the Chief Minister said he all along dedicated his life to the service of the people while maintaining Odia Swabhiman (self-esteem). He said the Odisha has made progress basing its policies on Biju Patnaik’s ideology.

Sports and Youth Services department organised a mini marathon at Kalinga Stadium here on the occasion. Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera flagged off the marathon in presence of hockey legend Dilip Tirkey.

Besides, Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal took out a mass cycle rally from Biju Patnaik’s birth place in Cuttack to Bhubaneswar. The rally started from Anand Bhawan in Cuttack and culminated near Bhubaneswar airport.

Tributes poured in from all over the country on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and several union ministers took to Twitter to pay tributes to Biju Patnaik.