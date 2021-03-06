STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jajpur on toes to meet water crisis

As water scarcity raises it head in several blocks amid soaring temperature, the district administration has put in place several measures to tide over the summer woes.

Published: 06th March 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:39 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As water scarcity raises it head in several blocks amid soaring temperature, the district administration has put in place several measures to tide over the summer woes. Areas in Sukinda, Danagadi, Dharmasala, Korei and Barachana blocks are reeling under water shortage as groundwater level has started depleting. With harsh summer months yet to come and the temperature predicted to rise further, the water problem is likely to worsen in the region.

Sources said, most of the villages in these blocks face water scarcity during summer every year. Villagers usually depend on ponds, wells, tubewells, rivers and streams for water. As water bodies have started to dry up due soaring temperature and depletion of groundwater, people are forced to either walk several kilometres to access potable water or drink polluted water from ditches and streams.

In view of the situation, Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore has directed the blocks to make necessary arrangements to solve water problem during summer. Block officials will engage tankers and adequate manpower to supply water in parched areas with assistance from the Rural Water Supply department. Besides, defunct tubewells and water supply sources will be repaired on war-footing.

“A nodal officer will be deployed at each panchayat in all 10 blocks of the district. The officers will directly supervise the water supply and heat wave-related issues during summer,” the Collector said. Drinking water kiosks will be opened at village chowks and bazaars which will be managed by the panchayat administration concerned, Rathore added.
 

