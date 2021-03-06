STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rampant clay mining by brick kilns destroys Prachi embankment

Similarly, large portions of the river have been encroached at many places.

Published: 06th March 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Soil dug out from Prachi river embankment at Nuagan in Niali | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Rampant encroachment and illegal clay mining right under the nose of the district administration and Water Resources department has posed a serious threat to the Prachi river. The river bed and embankments have fallen prey to the sand mafia and brick kilns, who operate openly, cocking a snook at all government authorities.

Stretching for 72-km from Ramachandrapur to Keluni Muhan in Astaranga, the river covers three districts - Khurda, Cuttack and Puri.  It is maintained by Water Resources and Drainage departments. While the 45-km stretch of the river from Ramachandrapur near Bhingarpur is maintained by Gandarpur drainage division, the rest 27-km is maintained by Nimapara irrigation division. 

However, due to gross negligence and inaction of local administration and officials of the irrigation and drainage divisions, mafia has become active in further ravaging the already dry river embankments and bed.Hundreds of brick kilns have sprung up along the Prachi river bed from Adaspur under Kantapada tehsil to Nuahat in Niali tehsil. They operate illegally in blatant violation of all norms laid down by the State government.

Sources said, the brick kilns have been illegally set up on the riverbed in association with unscrupulous locals. They are preparing bricks by digging out clay from the embankment and lifting sand from the bed. Some kilns have even come up on the river bed itself. “Though the illegal activities are being carried out in plain sight, the district administration has turned blind. Neither the local tehsildar nor the drainage division officials are taking any action even though they are well aware of the illegal activities,” said social activist Prakash Nanda of Bairoi. 

Similarly, large portions of the river have been encroached at many places. While some have been using the riverbed for cultivation, others have constructed roads by filling up the riverbed with sand and soil. At Nachhipura under Balianta tehsil, a permanent road is being laid on the riverbed. While local tehsildars were not available for comments, assistant executive engineer of  Gandarpur drainage division Dayanidhi Nath said  steps would soon be taken against all illegal activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp