VHP seeks arrest of man for ‘insulting’ Hindus

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Activists of Jajpur Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) met SP Rahul P R at Panikoili on Friday demanding the arrest of a man for making anti-Hindu posts on social media platforms.

The outfits submitted a memorandum making allegations against Manoranjan Jena of Badachana for posting obscene and derogatory remarks about Hindu gods and goddesses, community and class on his social media accounts, with an intention to ‘hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus’.

The incident led to a public protest in the area, prompting the activists to lodge a complaint with Badachana police on Tuesday. “Even after three days of filing the complaint, Jena has not been arrested. This compelled us to meet the SP to demand immediate action against the perpetrator,” said Kalpataru Panda, a VHP activist, adding that they have received his assurance on the same.