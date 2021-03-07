Bride dies of ‘excessive crying’ in Odisha

By Express News Service

SONEPUR: In a bizarre incident, a bride reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest induced by ‘excessive crying’ while being sent to her in laws house after wedding at Julunda village in Binia block of Sonepur district.

The woman, Gupteswari Sahoo had tied the knot with Bisikesan of Tetelgaon village in Loisingha block of Balangir district on Thursday. On Friday morning, her family members were preparing for her ‘bidaai’ when she started crying and fainted.

Gupteswari’s family tried to revive her by giving her a massage and splashing water on her face but in vain. She was then rushed to Dunguripalli CHC where the doctors declared her brought dead. The doctors said Gupteswari died of cardiac arrest caused by ‘excessive crying’.

Her body has been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited. The paternal uncle of the bride, Prahallad Sahu said Gupteswari was under severe stress following the death of her father, Muralidhar Sahoo a few months back.