Man held for cheating customer on pretext of providing Audi car

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly cheating a customer to the tune of over Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of providing him an Audi car. In 2015, Pradip Jena of Unit-VIII had assured complainant Suchit Subodh Mishra to provide him a second-hand Audi A6 car for `38 lakh.

Mishra had transferred Rs 2.4 lakh as advance money to the bank account of the accused’s brother Prahallad in December 2015. Mishra then transferred Rs 10 lakh to Jena’s account on February 19, 2016.

However, Jena delivered a different Audi car to Mishra in April, 2016 instead of the luxury vehicle he had promised him to provide while negotiating the deal.

Mishra returned the car to Jena in the same year but the accused did not return his money. A case has been registered, said Nayapalli police.