Artificial habitats to prevent man-animal conflict in Odisha's Nabarangpur

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Faced with frequent instances of man-animal conflict, the Forest department in Nabarangpur is stepping up measures to tackle the challenge of bear attacks which has become a major concern for locals. With forest cover depleting, it is not uncommon to sight bears in human habitations in the district.

Nabarangpur ACF Dhanurjay Mahapatra said the wild animals often stray into villages in search of food and water as wildfires, reduced forest cover and dried-up water bodies have posed survival threats. “We are increasing plantation activities. The department has created 8 artificial habitats for bears and will complete 6 more by April in Tentulikhunti, Papadahandi and Nabarangpur blocks.

There are plans to add 4 such habitats in future,” he said, adding that watch towers are also being set up to minimise bear-man conflict. Mahapatra said artificial water bodies are being created in Nandahandi, Nabarangpur, Papadahandi and Tentulikhunti as part of their measures.

Locals are being made aware of the importance of wildlife protection and the department is ensuring that those injured or killed in bear attacks get necessary assistance, the ACF said. Reportedly, in the last 10 years, 16 people have been killed in bear attacks while injuring 295 in the district. As many as 25 bears have been killed in the confrontations, as per official sources.