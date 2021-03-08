STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP terms Naveen govt weak, resolves to fight for its ouster

The BJP resolved to take its fight against the corrupt and anti-development BJD government to a logical conclusion. 

BJP leaders attending Odisha state executive meeting in Bhubaneswar | irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday lashed out at the Naveen Patnaik government claiming that the deteriorating law and order situation, lack of development and prolonged border disputes with neighbouring states are signs of a weak government.

Passing three separate resolutions at the state executive committee meeting chaired by State president Samir Mohanty here, the  party said the disturbing trend of self immolation attempts by some people near Assembly and Lok Seva Bhawan to highlight their plight pointed to the fact that people have lost faith in governance and its commitment to provide security and justice to them.

“This is for the first time in the history of Odisha that the Sachivalay Marg and the roads connecting to Assembly were sealed during the current session out of fear of recurrence of similar incidents. The self immolation attempts though condemnable are outcome of a failed system,” the resolution said.

Accusing the State Police of increasingly becoming a tool in the hand of the ruling BJD, the saffron party said the rising crime in the State especially increasing sexual offences against women and minor girls demonstrates that rot has set in the police administration.

The policing system in the State has come a full circle what it was before 2000 when the Congress was in power. The BJD is committing the same mistake of the Congress by turning all police stations into party outlets. Instead of providing relief, police are victimising innocent people under the influence of the local BJD leaders, the party observed.

In a separate resolution on inter-state border disputes, the BJP come down heavily on the government for miserably failing to safeguard the borders of Odisha. Stating that the border areas in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh give a contrast picture, the BJP said development on the Andhra side is clearly visible while the conditions of  people living within Odisha territory are pathetic due to lack of basic facilities.

Expressing deep concern over the entry of Andhra government into Odisha territory, the BJP demanded immediate attention to the development need of the border villages. Launching a scathing attack on BJD government for planning the development agenda of the State on political angle, the BJP in a separate resolution said the only aim of the regional party is to consolidate its position by diverting Central assistance into  programmes where the party people will be benefited the most.

The other objective of the government is to claim credit of the Centrally sponsored programmes by appropriating the schemes to reap political mileage. The BJP resolved to take its fight against the corrupt and anti-development BJD government to a logical conclusion. 

Comments

