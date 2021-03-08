STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

In Humma’s dried fish hub, traders left high and dry  

The dry fish market at Humma in Ganjam district, believed to be Asia’s largest, wears a deserted look with most vendors waiting keenly for buyers. 

Published: 08th March 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

fish market

Unit-4 daily market reopened after 15days in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The dry fish market at Humma in Ganjam district, believed to be Asia’s largest, wears a deserted look with most vendors waiting keenly for buyers.  The market used to come alive on Sundays when consumers and traders from within the State and outside visited it to buy dried fish. But the scenario has changed now as absence of buyers and shortage of salt required to preserve fresh fish has hit those in the business. Salt is produced on over 30,000 acre of land in the district.

A dried fish outlet at Humma
in Ganjam district

Since locally produced salt is available in plenty and is cheap, fishermen use it to dry the fish and preserve it.  However, the price of salt has almost doubled from Rs 170 to Rs 340 for a 50 kg bag over the last few months. Around 8-10 kg salt is needed to produce a quintal of dried fish. “Post lockdown, price of salt doubled and this has made production of dried fish commercially unviable,” said Ramesh Behera, a fisherman. A few families engaged in the task have switched to commercial salt for drying fish but it has increased the price of the end product. 

Fishermen procure locally produced salt from salt beds near Humma. But production of salt at Humma Binchanapalli Salt Production and Sales Cooperative has dwindled considerably over last few years. This has affected mass production of dried fish. Samudram, a community-based federation of women self-help groups too has reduced production of dried fish and other value-added seafood products, said its managing director, B Chitamma. Earlier, Samudram used to export dried fish to other states.

The federation has resumed production of dried fish but in a much lesser scale, said convenor of Odisha Marine Resources Conservation Consortium, Mangaraj Panda.  A few such groups have started making dried fish without salt but its demand is less as it is mostly used for manufacturing poultry feed. In 2018, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for a hygienic dry fish market at Humma. But the pandemic forced the market to close down.

Once it opened after the lockdown, business was never the same again. There was a time when the market used to record transactions worth Rs 50-Rs 60 lakh a week. After lockdown restrictions were eased, commercial establishments opened but there was no word on the dry fish market. Administration says it has no instructions for reopening the market but allows traders to open their outlets. However, it does not help the traders who are waiting for better days. Meanwhile, the project report for the hygienic dry fish market has been prepared and soon work will taken up, said administration sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dry Fish market Humma Ganjam district
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp