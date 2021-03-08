Odisha CM set an example with Mission Shakti: Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has set an example for the nation by implementing Mission Shakti for empowerment of women in Odisha, said Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu here on Sunday.

Addressing anganwadi workers at a Mission Shakti programme at Chow field in the town, Sahu said the State government is committed to ensure welfare of women and children. “If anganwadi centres face problems in implementation of the programmes, the government will address them at the earliest,” she assured the workers.

The Minister said, over 70 lakh women have been empowered under Mission Shakti. The programme is aimed at making the women self-reliant by engaging them in various activities implemented by the State government. “Women in Odisha are financially and socially more empowered than other states,” she said.

The Mission Shakti programme was hosted to interact with anganwadi workers, address their demands and review development activities in the district. Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal, Rajya Sabha members Mamata Mohanta and Subhash Singh, Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi, BJD observer for Mayurbhanj district and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das, Moroda MLA Rajkishore Das and party workers were present in the programme.

The ruling party is focusing on women voters in Mayurbhanj district where it still needs to strengthen its base ahead of municipal elections at Baripada which has 28 wards. The party faces stiff competition from BJP which has considerable sway in Mayurbhanj. The ruling party had thrown its full organisational weight to win the bypoll in Sarashkana Zone-56.