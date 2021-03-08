STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Task Force set up to contain forest fire in Odisha as 26 districts report flames

The state government on March 3 had sent a high-level team to Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district to examine the situation and control the raging inferno.

Published: 08th March 2021 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Forest Fire

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: With cases of forest fire being reported from 26 out of 30 districts in Odisha, the state government Monday constituted a task force to review the situation, official sources said.

The nine-member task force, under the chairmanship of former principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Sandeep Tripathy, will also assess the causes behind the incidents of forest fire and suggest measures for its immediate containment, the sources said.

The state government on March 3 had sent a high-level team to Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district to examine the situation and control the raging inferno.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, had expressed concern over the situation and ordered action to control the forest fire, which has been raging for over a week and spreading to newer areas.

A notification issued by the forest and environment department said that the task force will suggest measures for augmentation of the existing fire management protocols, including geomatics-based fire alert system.

The forest IT and geomatics cell of the forest department sends coordinates of forest fire to the mobile phones of the field staff after receiving alerts issued by the Forest Survey of India (FSI).

The high-level task force will also recommend suggestions for improved community participation in fire management and prevention, and conduct post assessment of forest fire affected area, loss to wildlife, biodiversity.

A press briefing will be held daily at 4.30 pm at Aranya Bhavan in the state capital for the next 15 days regarding forest fire management in Similipal Bio-reserve.

Meanwhile, after fire incidents were reported from over 100 places in Sambalpur district, divisional forest officer (DFO) Sanjeet Kumar said the persons responsible for setting fire in forest areas will be immediately arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha forest fire Forest fire
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp