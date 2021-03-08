STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work twice as hard to achieve Purvodaya goal: Pradhan

Rampant corruption and deteriorating law and order situation have come in the way of the State’s development, he added.

Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday exhorted BJP workers to further intensify their work to achieve Prime Minister Narandra Modi’s vision of Purvodaya and his mission of a ‘New and Aatmanirbhar Odisha’.

Addressing the State executive meeting of BJP here on Sunday, Pradhan said, “Our objective is not always to win election or to be an MLA or MP. Serving people should be the political aim.”“With the mantra of Seva, Sangathan, Sampark and Sangharsh, the BJP Odisha family is committed to serve the people of Odisha and also fulfil the Prime Minister’s vision of Purvodaya and Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he tweeted.

He said the BJP is making slow and steady progress in the State due to hard work of the party workers and the blessings of the people. Under the guidance of national BJP president JP Nadda, workers of the party are dedicatedly working to take PM’s welfare schemes to the grassroots and also highlight the achievements of the Central government, he added.

Even as the general election is far away, Pradhan said a positive vote in the name of the Prime Minister will contribute significantly to the growth of the BJP in the State rather than the negative vote against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Presiding over the meeting, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said the BJD government is stumbling block in the progress and development of Odisha. Rampant corruption and deteriorating law and order situation have come in the way of the State’s development, he added.

Alleging massive irregularities in the PM Awas Yojana and MGNREGS, he said more than Rs 800 crore given by the Centre for welfare of migrant workers during the Covid pandemic has been misappropriated by the government by producing fake bills. The meeting was attended by Odisha in-charge D Purandeswari, her co-incharge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Suresh Pujari, national spokesperson Sambit Patra and others.

