Sudhanshu Sarangi transferred, Saumendra Priyadarshi new CP

BHUBANESWAR: In a sudden move, the State government on Monday evening transferred Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi and appointed ADG Crime Branch Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi as the new police chief of the Twin City.Sarangi has been posted as the CMD of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPH&WC) Limited. He was appointed as Twin City police Commissioner on August 21, 2019.

The 1990 batch IPS officer gave over his position immediately after the transfer was notified. “I have relinquished charge as Commissioner of Police of Twin City. I thank the State Government for the opportunity to serve as CP. I would remember this challenging tenure amidst Covid-19 & will derive satisfaction that I gave my best & received love & respect of the people,” he stated in a tweet.

During his tenure, Sarangi led the police force of two cities with admirable efficiency. After lockdown was announced in March last year, he led from the front to ensure that Covid safety protocols are adhered to as instructed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Stringent enforcement against violators apart, Commissionerate Police went out of way to help people in distress during shutdowns and earned praise. Sarangi also brought to book Biban Biswal, main accused in the 1999 Barang gangrape, by reopening the case and tracking him down 22 years after the heinous crime.

Besides detection of sensational cases like broad daylight gold heist at Cuttack branch of India Infoland Ltd (IIFL), he had launched special drives against food adulteration units and drug peddlers in the two cities by setting up a dedicated Drug Task Force.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Commissioner Priyadarshi said, a very important responsibility has been handed over to him and he would make all efforts to curb crime and ensure law and order situation remains normal in the Twin City. A 1995 batch IPS officer, he had started his career as Puri ASP and served as SP of Ganjam, Puri, Cuttack and Keonjhar districts. He was the first DCP of Cuttack when Commissionerate was established in 2008. Besides, he served as South Western Range DIG.The government also posted M Akhaya as DG Fire Service, Commandant General Home Guards and Director Civil Defence. He was CMD of OPH&WC.