STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘The Lost Daughter and Other Stories’ released in city

The collection has been designed by poet and artist Saroj Bal and the book published by AuthorsPress in New Delhi.

Published: 09th March 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Lost Daughter and Other Stories, a collection of short stories authored by noted writer SKB Narayan, popularly known as Japani Babu in the literary circle, and translated into English by Purabi Das was released at Rotary Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on March 6. 

Speaking on the occasion, eminent translator, literary critic and editor of the collection Dr Jatindra Kumar Nayak outlined the uncontrived art and the powerful emotion which lay beneath the deceptively simple nature of the stories in the book. Japani Babu said that he has narrated the stories as they were, culled from real life but without any attempt to impart a message. 

The collection has been designed by poet and artist Saroj Bal and the book published by AuthorsPress in New Delhi.Another collection released in the event was ‘The Art of God and other Poems’ which is a collaborative effort by Purabi Das and her son Amrit Patnaik, who is an engineer and a digital artist. While Purabi has penned 20 poems, Amrit wrote four besides doing the digital illustrations and cover design of the book. The collection was published by Timepass Publication in Bhubaneswar. 

Speaking at the event, Sahitya Akademi awardee Sangram Jena said the poets’ mature sensibility was suffused with love, life, pain and loss. Jena was also all praise for the concluding lines of the first poem of the collection, ‘but the universe, unsaid behind words, waiting to be born into poetry’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp