By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: As many as three persons were arrested for smuggling cannabis, near Indravati bridge on the outskirts of Nabarangpur town on Tuesday. Police seized two cars laden with 260 kg of the contraband.

Two of the three accused belong to Gorilapendra in Chhattisgarh while the other hails from Madhya Pradesh. Two separate cases have been filed in Nabarangpur police station in this regard. This is the fourth such seizure by Nabarangpur police in the last 15 days.