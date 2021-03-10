BSNL network woes cause worry in Maoist-hit blocks

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Frequent breakdown in government-owned BSNL network remains a cause of concern for residents of Maoist-hit Narayanpatna and Bandhugam blocks of Koraput district. The OFC line of the telecom service provider, laid from Laxmipur to Narayanpatna is tampered by miscreants at several spots almost everyday. The Koraput circle of BSNL has installed two mobile towers each in the blocks to provide telephone services to 1.5 lakh people residing in 23 panchayats.

In the absence of private telecom service provider, BSNL is the lifeline of people residing in the blocks. But disruption in service not only causes inconvenience to locals but also brings work at government offices to a grinding halt.

In cases of emergency, residents in the block travel 20 km to reach Narayanpatna to access mobile network. Though BSNL staff frequently restore the network by repairing the OFC line, miscreants often disconnect the lines deliberately after sunset.

Since the line has not been laid underground due to the hilly terrain, the cable laid on roadside can be damaged easily. BSNL officials have filed a complaint with Koraput police to prevent such activities. A senior manager of BSNL Koraput circle said, “We are planning to lay the cable underground but it will take time.” He urged locals to cooperate with the telecom service provider to prevent damage to its property.

