Now, Sundargarh on toes to tackle wildfire  

The peak summer lies far ahead but the forested and hilly Sundargarh district has started to bear the brunt of wildfire.

Published: 10th March 2021 08:02 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The peak summer lies far ahead but the forested and hilly Sundargarh district has started to bear the brunt of wildfire. At least three divisions on Monday witnessed fire at 580 points leaving the forest authorities on toes.

After putting in hectic efforts, forest personnel managed to extinguish most of the fires by Tuesday. However, the threat continues to loom as the forest fires are being attributed to man-made factors. Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) SK Swain informed that Bonai, Rourkela and Sundargarh forest divisions reported 400, 139 and 40 fire points respectively.

By Tuesday morning, the fire was extinguished at these points by forest squads. Fortunately, the blaze was ground fire and did not cause any damage to the green canopy. It is believed that the wildfire was caused by locals who set afire forests for various reasons, he informed. Forest authorities claimed that poor tribals and locals set fire in the forest while collecting minor forest produces like mahua flowers.

Disaster rapid action force joins fire-fight in Similipal  

During summer, kendu plants are also burnt as fire helps in growth of new shoots and tender leaves. Besides, fires are caused during hunting of small animals including squirrels and stubble burning on forested farmland. Some people set fire mischievously in fringe forest pockets. 

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Rourkela Sanjay Swain said field staff are using 50 fire blowers to douse the blaze. Besides, nearly 600 regular and contractual forest workers with help of around 300 Van Suraksha Samitis (VSSs) are working to contain the fires. 

Incidentally, the whole of Rourkela city was enveloped with smog on Monday causing eye irritation among residents. The Rourkela DFO, however, said smoke from wildfire was not the cause behind the smog. He claimed that similar condition prevailed on Tuesday in and around Sundargarh town. The district has a total of 4,662 sq km of dry deciduous forests with Bonai, Rourkela and Sundargarh forest divisions accounting for 2,029 sq km, 913 sq km and 1,720 sq km respectively. 
 

