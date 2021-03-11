Admin agrees to resume rituals in Lingaraj temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The row over participation of Brahmana Nijog sevayats in Maha Shivaratri celebration at Lingaraj temple was settled on Wednesday with the Endowment Commissioner agreeing to their demand of resuming rituals like ‘Handi Bhangi’, Sital Sasthi and Chandan Yatra in both Lingaraj and Kapileswar temples.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting between the Endowment Commissioner Chittaranjan Mohapatra, Khurda Collector Sanat Mohanty and members of the Brahmana Nijog on Wednesday. Mohapatra said as per orders passed by the High Court, the rituals will held from this year onwards.

The Handi Bhanga Yatra of Lord Lingaraj will be organised this year on March 20. The rituals were not being held in Lingaraj and Kapileswar temples for the last six years following a dispute between Khuntia and Malia servitors of both the temples in 2015.

As a result, the Khuntia sect of servitors was debarred by the Malias in performing rituals at both the temples. Even as the Orissa High Court had passed a directive to the Endowment Commission to hold the rituals, it was not implemented.

Earlier this week, the Brahmana Nijog had threatened to stop all niti-kanti in the Lingaraj temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri if the row between the servitors was not resolved and rituals not resumed. On Wednesday, the daily rituals of Lord Lingaraj were delayed by two hours over the issue.

Meanwhile, the Lingaraj temple will open for Sahana Mela darshan 3.45 pm and continue till 4.45 pm on Thursday. The Collector informed that adequate measures have been taken to ensure devotees are screened before being allowed into the temple and a social distance of six feet is maintained between each devotee.

The ‘Mahadeepa’ will be lifted atop the temple at 10 pm. Use of mask is mandatory for both servitors and devotees. While the devotees will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum for offering puja on the day, they can get darshan of deity from Ada Katha (area outside the sanctorum).

35 platoons of police force to be deployed

Over 35 platoons of police force including home guards will be deployed at Lingaraj temple to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Thursday. More than 100 officers will be stationed at the temple to ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines are followed by all the devotees. Commissioner of Police Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi and Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash reviewed the security arrangements at the temple on Wednesday.

The devotees will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and they will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing while offering prayers including lighting oil lamps. Commissionerate Police has also imposed traffic restrictions during the celebration of Shivaratri at the 11th century shrine in the city.