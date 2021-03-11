STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Admin agrees to resume rituals in Lingaraj temple

Meanwhile, the Lingaraj temple will open for Sahana Mela darshan 3.45 pm and continue till 4.45 pm on Thursday.

Published: 11th March 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Lingaraj temple decked up on the eve of Maha Shivaratri on Wednesday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The row over participation of Brahmana Nijog sevayats in Maha Shivaratri celebration at Lingaraj temple was settled on Wednesday with the Endowment Commissioner agreeing to their demand of resuming rituals like ‘Handi Bhangi’, Sital Sasthi and Chandan Yatra in both Lingaraj and Kapileswar temples.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting between the Endowment Commissioner Chittaranjan Mohapatra, Khurda Collector Sanat Mohanty and members of the Brahmana Nijog on Wednesday. Mohapatra said as per orders passed by the High Court, the rituals will held from this year onwards. 

The Handi Bhanga Yatra of Lord Lingaraj will be organised this year on March 20. The rituals were not being held in Lingaraj and Kapileswar temples for the last six years following a dispute between Khuntia and Malia servitors of both the temples in 2015. 

As a result, the Khuntia sect of servitors was debarred by the Malias in performing rituals at both the temples. Even as the Orissa High Court had passed a directive to the Endowment Commission to hold the rituals, it was not implemented. 

Earlier this week, the Brahmana Nijog had threatened to stop all niti-kanti in the Lingaraj temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri if the row between the servitors was not resolved and rituals not resumed. On Wednesday, the daily rituals of Lord Lingaraj were delayed by two hours over the issue.

Meanwhile, the Lingaraj temple will open for Sahana Mela darshan 3.45 pm and continue till 4.45 pm on Thursday. The Collector informed that adequate measures have been taken to ensure devotees are screened before being allowed into the temple and a social distance of six feet is maintained between each devotee. 

The ‘Mahadeepa’ will be lifted atop the temple at 10 pm. Use of mask is mandatory for both servitors and devotees. While the devotees will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum for offering puja on the day, they can get darshan of deity from Ada Katha (area outside the sanctorum).

35 platoons of police force to be deployed 

Over 35 platoons of police force including home guards will be deployed at Lingaraj temple to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Thursday. More than 100 officers will be stationed at the temple to ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines are followed by all the devotees. Commissioner of Police Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi and Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash reviewed the security arrangements at the temple on Wednesday.

The devotees will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and they will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing while offering prayers including lighting oil lamps. Commissionerate Police has also imposed traffic restrictions during the celebration of Shivaratri at the 11th century shrine in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lingaraj Temple
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp