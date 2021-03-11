STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malkangiri: Grieving parents stage dharna with girl’s body alleging medical negligence for death

The girl's father alleged that his daughter's operation was not a major one but she died post surgery. 

Published: 11th March 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sahadev on dharna in front of collectorate alleging medical neglect | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Grieving parents of a seven-year-old girl on Wednesday sat on dharna in front of the Malkangiri collectorate with their daughter’s body alleging medical negligence that led to her death. The girl, identified as Elisa Nag of the town, died post a surgery at SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Father Sahadev Nag said Elisa had sustained serious burn injuries in her childhood for which one of her hands was not  functioning properly. He took her to the district headquarters hospital for treatment several times following which the doctors referred the girl to SCB MCH on March 1. 

Elisa had to undergo surgery on her three fingers. The operation was not a major one but she died post-surgery. Elisa’s parents brought her body to Malkangiri town the next day after her death and staged protest in front of the Collector’s office. Many locals also joined the dharna extending their support to Elisa’s family.

Sahadev said, “I know nothing about the treatment my daughter was provided there. It is a clear case of medical negligence as the surgery was not life-threatening. When my daughter came out of the operation theatre, she was unconscious. On inquiry, I was told that she will regain consciousness by night. I was also advised not to feed her anything. However, she never opened her eyes again. I want justice for my daughter and action against the errant medical staff.”

On being informed about the dharna, district officials and police reached the spot and advised Elisa’s parents to lodge an FIR and take the girl’s body for postmortem. Malkangiri tehsildar Gunanidhi Nayak said efforts are underway to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 from the district Red Cross funds for the girl’s last rites. Besides, Rs 3,000 will be provided to the parents under the Harishchandra Yojana. 

“We will also examine the socio-economic status of the girl’s parents to integrate them in livelihood programmes. If the parents are found deserving, they will be sanctioned a house under the PMAY,” Nayak added. After the assurances, the girl’s parents withdrew their protest and later performed her last rites.

