Govt to set up new directorate to ensure safety at workplace

BHUBANESWAR : The Works department will soon establish an independent directorate to oversee compliance with health, safety and environment (HSE) norms at construction sites. Addressing the 50th National Safety Day celebration, Works Secretary Dr Krishan Kumar said under the State government’s 5T initiative, efforts will be made to ensure compliance with HSE construction, social impact and community involvement in development works.

The department has come up with proactive measures to ensure these sustainability factors without compromising the inclusive development approach. Safety of workers and other stakeholders including the public assumes immense significance in terms of human rights. Accordingly, priority will be given on management of safety and health risks at workplaces, he added.

Chief Engineer (Roads) Manoranjan Mishra focused on key areas such as ensuring environmental safety and preventing occupational health hazards and improving air ambience. Engineer in Chief (Building) Bijay Tripathy, MD of OB&CC Jaya Krishna Das, safety engineer from L&T Group Sushant Rath and corporate head of HSE at Shapoorji Pallonji Group Alok Shrivastava were present.