Poacher with 7 kg porcupine meat nabbed while setting fire in forest

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Forest personnel nabbed an armed poacher who was trying to set fire to Machhakandana forest under Podadiha range of Similipal South wildlife division and seized 7 kg porcupine meat from his possession on Wednesday night.

From the possession of the poacher Antara Singh (23), a country-made gun was also seized. He hailed from Pandesahi village in Kaptipada. Acting on a tip-off, 10 forest staff led by Podadiha range officer Madan Mohan Mohanta reached Machhakandana forest and apprehended Singh who was trying to hunt animals after poaching a porcupine. He was brought to the range office for interrogation.

Mohanta said the poacher admitted that he had set fire at three places in the forest. As the fire spread, a porcupine tried to escape and ran towards Singh who was hiding nearby. He shot the animal.

A case was registered against Singh under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and he was produced in Udala SDJM court.

In the last five days, three persons have been arrested for setting fire in different forests. On Monday night, Dudhiani range officials in Karanjia division arrested a 22 year-old man from Gudidiha reserve forest and seized a match box and a rabbit net from his possession. The previous night, a 30 year-old man of Ambotalia village was arrested for setting fire in Badampahar reserve forest.