STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Defunct projects add to water crisis in Malkangiri

Around 50 villages in Malkangiri are reeling under drinking water crisis as more than 100 piped water supply projects are lying defunct across seven blocks in the district.

Published: 13th March 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

A defunct water project in Korukonda

A defunct water project in Korukonda

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Around 50 villages in Malkangiri are reeling under drinking water crisis as more than 100 piped water supply projects are lying defunct across seven blocks in the district. A total 549 solar energy-based drinking water projects have been installed under Integrated Action Plan (IAP) but many have become defunct for various reasons.

Mathili block has the highest 30 such projects, followed by 29 in Khairput and 10 in Korukonda, according to the data supplied by Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department.  Similarly, of the total 362 piped water supply projects, 49 are defunct, 15 of them in Kalimela block.

Out of about 12,223 tube wells, 34 are lying defunct across seven blocks along with 20 overhead tanks in similar conditions. Sources said depletion of groundwater level has led to dire situations in the blocks. Locals allege that groundwater quality in several pockets is unsuitable for consumption and government apathy is making things worse.

With mercury rising and delays in repair and restoration of defunct projects, villagers are being deprived of basic drinking water.  Contacted, RWSS Executive Engineer Basant Kumar Rout assured that repair work on such projects is on and 40 out of the 49 defunct projects will be up and running soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malkangiri water crisis
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp