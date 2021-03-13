Defunct projects add to water crisis in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Around 50 villages in Malkangiri are reeling under drinking water crisis as more than 100 piped water supply projects are lying defunct across seven blocks in the district. A total 549 solar energy-based drinking water projects have been installed under Integrated Action Plan (IAP) but many have become defunct for various reasons.

Mathili block has the highest 30 such projects, followed by 29 in Khairput and 10 in Korukonda, according to the data supplied by Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department. Similarly, of the total 362 piped water supply projects, 49 are defunct, 15 of them in Kalimela block.

Out of about 12,223 tube wells, 34 are lying defunct across seven blocks along with 20 overhead tanks in similar conditions. Sources said depletion of groundwater level has led to dire situations in the blocks. Locals allege that groundwater quality in several pockets is unsuitable for consumption and government apathy is making things worse.

With mercury rising and delays in repair and restoration of defunct projects, villagers are being deprived of basic drinking water. Contacted, RWSS Executive Engineer Basant Kumar Rout assured that repair work on such projects is on and 40 out of the 49 defunct projects will be up and running soon.