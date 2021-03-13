STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government clears eight investment proposals worth Rs 1,214 crore

The projects envisage an employment potential for 2,427 people.

Published: 13th March 2021 10:32 AM

Senior IAS officer Hemant Sharma

Odisha Industry and MSME Secretary Hemant Sharma (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday cleared eight industrial projects with an estimated investment of over Rs 1,214 crore envisaging an employment potential for 2,427 people. The investment proposals from manufacturing, plastic, food processing and hospitality sectors were approved at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said the proposals were from well known industrial houses and their grounding will provide further fillip to industrialisation that was slowed down in the State last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The authority accorded in-principle approval to a 2.75 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant and 1.2 MTPA pellet plant by Energise Minerals Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 256 crore to be set up at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district. The unit will generate employment opportunities for over 274 persons.

In hospitality sector, two 5-star hotels have been approved in the city. While one has been proposed by ITC Ltd with an investment of Rs 141.14 crore at Dumduma, another has been proposed by Falcon Real Estate Pvt Ltd at an investment of Rs 120.26 crore. The two hotels will provide employment opportunities to 1,020 persons.

Britannia Industries Ltd has proposed expansion of its manufacturing unit of biscuits, cakes, rusk and other bakery products with an additional annual capacity of 30,000 tonne with an investment of Rs 93.60 crore at Khurda. It will generate employment for over 350 people.

Two 200 kilo litre per day (KLPD) grain-based distillery plants have been proposed. While one is coming up in two phases along with a six mega watt cogeneration plant by Indalc Spirits Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 215.15 crore in Deogarh, another distillery plant along with a bottling unit of six lakh cases and a six mega watt cogeneration plant by Mash Spirits Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs 204.6 crore will be set up in Jharsuguda.

Sarvesh Refractories Pvt Ltd has proposed expansion of its unit at Kuarmunda in Sundargarh with an additional investment of Rs 123.25 crore. 

In manufacturing sector, a unit for production of cast polypropylene film having a capacity of 7560 MTPA and metallised film with a capacity of 6120 MTPA by Purv Packaging Pvt Ltd at an investment of Rs 60 crore at Paradip plastic park has been approved.

The Chief Secretary directed the departments concerned to facilitate early grounding of the projects through proactive support. 

List of projects

2.75 MTPA iron ore beneficiation and 1.2 MTPA pellet plants at Rairangpur
2 five-star hotels in Bhubaneswar by ITC and Falcon 
Expansion of Britannia Industries’ manufacturing unit at Khurda
Two 200- KLPD grain-based distillery plants at Deogarh and Jharsuguda

