Thunderstorm warning for 11 districts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to occur at isolated places in 11 districts of Odisha on Saturday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Dhenkanal districts between Saturday and Sunday morning. Similarly, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected to occur at isolated places in north coastal districts during the same period.

“At present, conditions like moisture availability and high temperature will lead to thundershower and rainfall activity at one or two places in some districts,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.The office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has also directed the collectors to closely monitor the situation and take necessary action in case of any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the Met office said maximum and minimum temperature is likely to fall by around 2 degree Celsius at many places in Odisha during next 48 hours. The temperature is expected to rise again thereafter by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the State, said Das. On the day, Titlagarh and Malkangiri recorded the highest temperature of 38 degree Celsius each while the State Capital reported 35 degree.