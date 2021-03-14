Funds crunch hit MGNREGA workers in Odisha's Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Delay in clearing of muster rolls after completion of work and non-availability of funds under MGNREGA scheme in some blocks of Kalahandi has resulted in non-payment of wages to beneficiaries.

As per standing guidelines, muster rolls should be closed within five days of completion of work but in most cases, deadline has not been met.

Taking note of the delay, the DRDA, under direction from Collector Dr Gavali Parag Harshad, has instructed five blocks - Junagarh, Dharamgarh, M Rampur, Thuamul Rampur and Golamunda to clear the rolls immediately and pending compensation be deducted from the salaries of the officials concerned and deposited in the State Employment Guarantee Fund.

As per available information, 43,446 beneficiaries listed in 4986 muster rolls in Kalahandi have not received their wages due to non availability of funds for MGNREGA since December 2020, causing resentment.

However, Project Director, DRDA Durga Prasad Maharana said beneficiaries will soon get their dues as funds are expected within a week, adding that work is on in full swing in different blocks.

