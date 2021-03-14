STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Drinking water crisis for Balangir residents as summer nears

Residents of Bhalumunda village under Bangomunda block, that has around 600 households, are grappling with acute water scarcity and depending on a lone tube-well.

Published: 14th March 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

water, water crisis, tap

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: With summer setting in and traditional sources of water drying up, people of Balangir district are a harried lot. The district has been recording temperature as high as 42 degree Celsius in the beginning of March.  

Residents of Bhalumunda village under Bangomunda block, that has around 600 households, are grappling with acute water scarcity and depending on a lone tube-well that sees long queues of men and women waiting for their turn.

Areas such as Chanadtora, Gandharla, Sindhekela and Jharial too are facing the heat with four water bodies which have dried up and only three functional tubewells failing to meet the needs of the villagers.

Villages like Dharuakhaman, Juba, Khalipathar,Salandi, Tanla, Kanut and Tara of Belpada block are in dire straits as well. 

With depletion in groundwater level in many areas like Bangomunda, Lathore, Sindhekela, Saintala, Muribahal, Agalpur, Gudvela, Tusra, Chudapali and Titilagarh, the situation is set to worsen in the coming days. Adding to the woes are drying up of rivers like Lanth, Arjuni, Rahul and Suktel that cater to the needs of people in many places of Patnagarh and Loisingha blocks. 

Villages under Turekela block like Chaulsukha, Karuanmunda, Badabanki, Ghunesh, Baddokala, Kandhbahal, Jamutjhula, Rajamara, Dholmandal and Jamki are reeling under acute water scarcity with people in Kantabanji NAC seen queuing up to collect water from the tankers supplied by the PHD.

“Farmers have been the worst-hit, being unable to irrigate their farmlands,” said Jatin Kumar Patra of Belpada village. 

“Gram panchayats have been empowered to deal with the water scarcity situation this year. Everything is being monitored by the block and district level officials who have been instructed to provide technical support to villagers for repair of dysfunctional tube-wells on a priority basis,” said executive engineer, RWSS Saroj Kumar Satpathy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water Crisis Balangir Water Crisis
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp