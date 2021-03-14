Retired college teacher shoots  in Balasore over tiff on parking space

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a shocking incident, a retired college teacher shot his neighbour following a tiff over parking space here on Saturday.

The 65-year-old Laxman Behera, who had retired as Reader of Sambalpur University, has been arrested while the victim Ananda Singh (28) has been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack with critical bullet injury.

Town police IIC Subhranshu Sekhar Nayak said Laxman and Ananda reside at Sanjay Apartments near Gadgadia Chowk here.

The fight between them arose when Ananda was parking his vehicle at a portion on the ground floor of the building in the morning.

Laxman objected to it as he wanted to park his vehicle at the space in the evening.

This led to a heated exchange between the two following which Laxman brought out his gun and shot at Ananda.

Locals rushed Ananda, who received a bullet injury on his chest, to the district headquarters hospital.

He was then shifted to SCBMCH after his condition deteriorated.

Police seized the gun used by Laxman and registered a case against him under section 307 of IPC and 25 and 27 of Arms Act.

He possesses a licence for the weapon.

