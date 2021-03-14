STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Suicide bid rocks Odisha Assembly, BJD seeks apology from Subash Panigrahi

For the first time in recent history, three ministers trooped to the well of the House demanding that the legislator should first apologise for his conduct which, they said, has set a bad precedent.

Published: 14th March 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the stalemate continued in Odisha Assembly on Saturday over paddy procurement and farmers’ issues, the ruling BJD hit out at BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi for attempting suicide in the House by consuming sanitiser on Friday, and demanded unconditional apology from him.

For the first time in recent history, three ministers trooped to the well of the House demanding that the legislator should first apologise for his conduct which, they said, has set a bad precedent in the entire country.

The BJD members threatened that they will not allow House to function unless Panigrahi apologised.

Stating that suicide attempt in the State Assembly had opened an inglorious chapter in Indian politics, BJD member Pratap Keshari Deb asked whether it was sponsored by the BJP or was his own personal agenda. 

Condemning Panigrahi’s act, he said elected members come to the House to raise people’s issues and not set such type of bad example.

“Nobody can take away the right of an MLA to protest, but threatening or attempting to commit suicide is a heinous crime. As the BJD strongly condemns such an attempt, it stands by its demand that unless Panigrahi tenders unconditional apology, it will not allow the normal functioning of the House,” he said.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House till 11.30 am and several times thereafter as pandemonium prevailed.

The BJP and Congress members, however, continued their protest against largescale irregularities in mandis.  

As soon as the Assembly convened for question hour, Congress members rushed to the well of the House demanding immediate action to ensure that farmers don’t suffer due to the ‘faulty’ policy of the government. 

Suicide bid rocks House, BJD seeks apology from Subash Panigrahi

BJP members also joined them and started raising anti-government slogans.

Some Congress MLAs even attempted to climb on to the Speaker’s podium but were prevented by the marshals from doing so.

Later, during the afternoon session, Congress members announced that they will not allow House to be run unless the three ministers apologised for their conduct in the House. 

Panigrahi stood by his act and said he will apologise only after the government procures paddy from the farmers.

“Or else, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should apologise to the farmers for his inability to lift paddy. Then only, I will apologise,” he said.

Media advisor to the government Manas Mangaraj defended the ministers saying that attempt to suicide is a criminal offence and by protesting against this in the well they have not lowered the dignity of the House.

“They are first MLAs and then ministers,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD BJP Subash Panigrahi
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp