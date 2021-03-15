STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘A learning experience’: ACS Of Health & Family Welfare Pradipta Mohapatra

One Special Secretary has been assigned the responsibility to monitor the screening and testing.

Published: 15th March 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Pradipta Mohapatra

Pradipta Mohapatra

By Express News Service

One year since the novel coronavirus sneaked into Odisha and triggered the pandemic, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Pradipta Mohapatra speaks to TNIE on the strategies adopted to tackle the crisis and the way ahead.  

Odisha completes a year of dealing with an unprecedented once-in-a-century global health crisis. What did it learn from the pandemic?    
The pandemic has been a great learning experience. From devising strategies to deal with the never-seen-before health crisis to mobilising resources, ramping up the healthcare system to creating awareness, provisioning treatment and initiating control and containment measures, everything had to be done from a scratch.
Today, a year after, we can say, Odisha has dealt with the crisis very effectively. We now have a robust health system with trained personnel and infrastructure to tackle future occurrences. We are in a state of readiness to handle handle any resurgence and prepared for any unforeseen situation. 

What were the major decisions that helped the government manage the crisis?
Early initiation of the public health response, lockdown (Odisha was the first state to do so), establishment and prompt expansion of dedicated Covid health facilities, effective governance and evidence-based decision making besides effective surveillance were some of the decisions taken on time. Majority of decisions taken are based on the technical information, evidence or opinion of experts from WHO, UN and ICMR etc. Covid Regulation Act was implemented as early as March 18, 2020. The hands-on leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, strategic guidance from Chief Secretary, good team work and coordination of all collectors, doctors and health officials and the Covid warriors worked on all fronts making the mammoth task possible. 

As the Chief Minister warns people not to lower their guard amid the threats of second wave, what step the Health department is taking to prevent the resurgence of the virus?
We have enhanced surveillance and testing. Necessary instruction has been issued all districts, cities and towns. One Special Secretary has been assigned the responsibility to monitor the screening and testing. We have distributed the districts under six senior health officials and doctors to monitor and provide mentoring support as and when required. RT-PCR test of samples of all suspects and travellers from affected states at the point of arrival has been ordered. 

Odisha is one of the top five states having highest vaccination coverage. Is there any plan to further ramp up the drive?
Keeping in mind the harsh summer conditions, instructions have been issued to cover at least one lakh beneficiaries per day so that we can finish vaccination of all elderly by May 15. The more quickly we build up the immunity of the community, it would be helpful to prevent further resurgence. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus Pradipta Mohapatra
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp