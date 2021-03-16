STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha’s urban development push brings in laurels  

The state has also topped among all Indian states in urban governance, as per the annual index developed by the Praja Foundation. 

Published: 16th March 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha registers a faster pace of urbanisation, the State government has pushed forward urban infrastructure development, quality service delivery, decentralised governance and community partnerships. The pro-poor and community driven urban development mantra of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik under his 5T charter for the Housing and Urban Development has steered Odisha as one of the leading states in the country, bringing in accolades. 

The state recently won the Best State Award in the second Edition of Janaagraha City Governance Awards for Jaga Mission and for transforming urban slums into liveable habitats. The Mission executed by the H&UD department through Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act, 2017 provides slum dwellers with secure tenure and access to liveable habitat with infrastructure and services. 

The mission covers whopping 3,000 slums benefiting more than 1.8 million people also fetched two more awards - World Habitat Award for granting land rights certificates to 52,682 urban poor families living in the slums and the India Geospatial Excellence Award for Technological Innovation, said H&UD minister Pratap Jena. 

The State also achieved considerable success in solid and liquid waste management, affordable housing for urban poor and urban wage employment. The State won the Fastest Moving State Award in the prestigious Swachh Survekshan 2020 awards in which the Berhampur Municipal Corporation also received the Best Medium City in Innovation and Best Practices awards in the category of cities with 3-10 lakh population. 

Jena said, the department’s initiative to provide universal access to piped water supply through the Drink from Tap Mission also won the Award of Excellence in the 18th CSI SIG eGovernance Award 2020 for Smart Water Management in Puri amongst 178 nominations received across India. The PHEO won the Best Civic Agency Award at the second edition of Janaagraha City Governance Awards for universal access to piped water supply. 

Similarly, the Urban Wage Employment Initiative (UWEI) implemented in all 114 ULBs and FSSM in Berhampur have been shortlisted among the top 15 at the prestigious 2020 Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation as exemplary models of innovative policies and practices. The state has also topped among all Indian states in urban governance, as per the annual index developed by the Praja Foundation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp