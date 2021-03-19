STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agitation hits Nalco mining operations   

Protestors blocking the road to Damanjodi

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Work at Nalco mines near its Damanjodi plant has been adversely hit owing to an ongoing agitation by family members of land displaced persons residing in Aanlabadi Colony. The agitators who are the second generation of land displaced families, are demanding jobs in Nalco in lieu of land acquired by the PSU.

Their parents who were given jobs at the PSU three decades back and settled at Aanlabadi Colony have now either retired or dead. Sources said Nalco had acquired land from 600 families of 15 villages in the periphery of its Damanjodi plant three decades back. 

The protestors have blocked the road to Damanjodi since Wednesday affecting transportation of bauxite from Nalco mines to its plant. Nalco officials said the land displaced persons have already been compensated as per norms and efforts are on to end the stalemate. “We are holding discussions with the district administration to find a solution to the issue,” said a senior official. Sources said mining and processing of 50,000 tonne alumina have been affected till now due to the stir.

