STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Black magic in hospital: Orissa HC asks Balasore SP to file FIR 

Controversy sparked off when video of the incident went viral and a complaint was lodged at Baliapal police station on November 28, 2020 by social activist Anuj Mohapatra and four others.

Published: 19th March 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sorcery, black magic

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The controversy over using black magic for treatment of a snakebite patient at a hospital in Balasore district has taken a new turn after six months with Orissa High Court directing the SP to take a decision on registration of FIR on it.

The incident occurred at Baliapal CHC on September 19, 2020. A block programme manager allegedly treated a snakebite patient by black magic to cure him instead of primary medical treatment. Controversy sparked off when video of the incident went viral and a complaint was lodged at Baliapal police station on November 28, 2020 by social activist Anuj Mohapatra and four others.

As no FIR was registered at the police station, they filed a criminal miscellaneous petition on February 24 seeking HC intervention. When the matter was taken up on Tuesday, the single judge bench of Justice Biswajit Mohanty granted liberty to the petitioners to take their grievance to the SP within two weeks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha black magic Odisha
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp