Iron thieves chip away, British era bridge in Odisha collapses

A British era bridge over Singada rivulet on Angul-Chhendipada highway collapsed on Wednesday. 

Published: 19th March 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

The collapsed portion of the British era bridge over Singada rivulet | Express

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A British era bridge over Singada rivulet on Angul-Chhendipada highway collapsed on Wednesday.  The bridge, made of iron, was built in 1930. Locals said the bridge was abandoned after an alternate one was constructed. Taking advantage, miscreants started looting iron pillars of the old bridge. Several cases have been registered in the local police station in this regard.

There were no reports of any casualty as the bridge was declared unsafe and closed for traffic. The alternate bridge had come up near it years back. Blaming the negligence of the department concerned for the collapse of the iconic structure, locals alleged that the bridge became weak due to lack of maintenance and frequent theft of iron pillars.

“The bridge was taking all the pressure of traffic till the new one was constructed. Thereafter, there was no maintenance of the bridge and it became abandoned. Finally, thieves took away all the iron structures leading to its collapse,” alleged a local. Angul Sub-Collector Basudeb Satpathy said the bridge collapse had no impact on traffic movement. “We have registered several cases regarding the theft of iron structures of the bridge,” he added.
 

