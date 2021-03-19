STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jeypore division forest fire-free: Forest department

While forest fires are raging across the State, the Forest department in Jeypore has heaved a sigh of relief after managing to put out all fire points in Jeypore division.

A fire fighter dousing the flames at Tapajodi forest in Jeypore forest division | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  While forest fires are raging across the State, the Forest department in Jeypore has heaved a sigh of relief after managing to put out all fire points in Jeypore division. The division comprises five blocks - Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda, Kotpad anf Borrigumma.  

Sources said, forest authorities had detected 108 fire points in Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda, Borrigumma, Kotpad and Gupteswar forest ranges in the past 15 days. But with concerted efforts by both forest staff and locals, all fire points  have been extinguished and now, there is none across the division including private lands as of now. 

Reportedly, participation of tribals from Chitikasil, Kosakendu, Jatia Guda, Bendla, Kusmpadar, Mandra Hadisil, Ankarguda and Kathragada villages has played a vital role in the dousing of forest fires in the region. 

Meanwhile, massive awareness campaigns on forest fire is underway in the division to avert further occurrences. DFO NSJP Singh confirmed that the division is forest fire-free at present. “ Forest staff and local volunteers are guarding all susceptible areas. The division has the lowest forest fire incidence compared to other districts in the State,” he said.

