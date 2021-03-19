Three women among eight held for murder in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gudari police in Rayagada arrested eight persons including three women on charges of killing one Kiran Ganta in Naira village. Gunupur SDPO Raj Kishor Das said Ganta was shot dead by contract killers including one Andrew Gadaka, allegedly on the instructions by his two wives (Rajani and Niami) and mother-in-law Birajini Karad for Rs 20,000.

Ganta’s family alleged that he used to beat them under the influence of alcohol. On the fateful day, Gadaka along with four others reached Ganta’s house and shot him point blank with a country gun while he was asleep. Hearing sounds of bullet, his wives and Birajini rushed to the place where Ganta was lying dead and intimated the police.

Although during initial investigation Ganta’s family feigned ignorance about the matter, tracking their mobile numbers revealed their involvement in the crime leading to the arrest of five accused. The accused admitted to have committed the crime at the instructions of the three women. The murder weapon and four mobile phones were seized from them. All eight arrested were forwarded to court on Thursday.