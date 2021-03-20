STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Exams ahead but students of Odisha's Ratanpur village fight coal-dust pollution

Though deprived of classroom teaching for around 10 months due to the COVID-19 situation, these protesting students are not worried, rather determined to change the dirty status quo.

Published: 20th March 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Students staging protest at Ratanpur village

Students staging protest at Ratanpur village. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Matriculation examination is less than six weeks away but Class X student Madhuri Bhaisal is unfazed. Instead of the all-important test, pollution - a more pressing concern - has got her undivided attention.

Madhuri has taken to the street of Ratanpur village in Hemgir block of Sundargarh district to protest pollution from coal transportation by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

She is not alone in her fight. Joining her are classmates Anjana Pradhan, Sasmita Nag, Lisa Bhoi, Sebati Pasayat, Sunita Naik and several others who have taken up the cudgels against air pollution in the region and are taking forward the protest which was launched at Taparia on January 19.

Madhuri said she and her classmates can no more take the coal dust pollution which is affecting their daily lives. "Is our demand for a pollution-free environment in our village unjust? We have faced years of inconvenience caused by incessant movement of heavy coal transport vehicles through our village," she said. 

Anjana echoed the sentiments and said coal transportation has made their lives miserable, both inside the classrooms and home as they suffer due to noise and dust pollution. Besides, using the highly-damaged Bankibhal-Taparia road is also fraught with risks. Though deprived of classroom teaching for around 10 months due to the COVID-19 situation, these protesting students are not worried, rather determined to change the dirty status quo. 

The district administration has now found itself in a spot after the students joined the protest three days back. It had already evicted the protesters from Taparia and Kandadhuda twice but the situation now has become different with the students joining the stir.  Earlier on March 15, police arrested 24 protesters of nearby Kandhadhuda village for resorting to violence but several minors including students stayed put at Hemgir police station for 20 hours demanding their arrest.

Meanwhile, coal transportation on Bankibahal-Taparia road, which resumed on March 11, has stopped from March 15 following the stir at Ratanpur village. The road is being used for coal transportation from Kulda and Basundhara open cast mines of MCL to different industries in adjacent Chhattisgarh.

MCL claims that it has no role in road transportation and Industries purchasing coal from MCL are responsible for the transport. While coal plays an important role in the national economy, the suffering of the villagers is also a reality. 

The protests led by Janshakti Bikash Parishad was first launched at Taparia on January 19 but later called off on February 14 when the administration restricted movement of vehicles on Bankibahal-Taparia road till April 5 in adherence to an order of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

However, following an order of the Orissa High Court, the Sundargarh Collector allowed coal transportation on the road from March 11 with only a few hours of restriction during school time. The coal transport was again disrupted by Ratanpur villagers from March 15.   
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ratanpur village Madhuri Bhaisal
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp