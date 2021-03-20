Executive MBA  introduced at IIM-Sambalpur  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S) launched the Executive MBA degree programme for working professionals on Friday. IIM-S Director Mahadeo Jaiswal said, the programme will benefit those having strong entrepreneurial mindset and leverage upon various Government of India initiatives like Make in India and Start-up India.

“Uniqueness of our Executive MBA degree programme for working professionals lies in its cutting-edge curriculum to build responsible leaders with entrepreneurial mindset,” he added. The professionals will emerge with specialisation in all functional areas with emphasis on forthcoming digital disruptions such as Fintech, Crypto currency, e-commerce, digital marketing, Big Data analytics, e-governance, smart energy management, gig economy, and social entrepreneurship, he added.

The programme aims to help students to develop expertise to adapt to ever-changing business environment. Candidates having bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks are eligible for admission into the programme.

The two-year programme will follow the institute’s innovative experience learning through flipped classroom pedagogy in blended mode (mostly online). The classes, which are likely to start from the last week of July, will be scheduled on weekends and weekday evenings. The online application for admission will be available from March 19 to 31 on IIM-S website. CMD, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) AP Panda was the chief guest at the event.

