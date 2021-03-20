Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates lake view park at Odisha's Tampara

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Union Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the lake view park at Tampara in Chhatrapur during his one-day visit to the district on Friday. With an initial sanction of Rs 8.30 crore under Swadesh Darshan scheme, the tourist hub has now received an additional Rs70.81 crore for infrastructure development under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Purvodaya programme.

Pradhan praised the administration and state tourism department for their commendable work in putting Tampara on the tourism map. Adding that Ganjam has a vast avenue for development, Pradhan lauded the district’s efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19 as well. However, he urged the public to not demand free entry to the park as funds collected through tickets would be utilised for beautification of the place.

Principal Secretary (Tourism) Vishal Kumar Dev said that in the first phase, the park will have a food court, changing room, toilet and drinking water facility and an eco resort will be constructed on the other side in the second phase.

Also present on the occasion were Chhatrapur MLA Subash Behera, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, Berhampur Municipal Commissioner SB Bhondar, Sub-Collector Kirti Vasan and Project Director DRDA, SD Bhausaheb.

Pradhan also visited the Mardha temple in Polosara block and assured to initiate discussion for development of the historical monument constructed by the king of Athagada to house the trinity for over a year to protect them from Moghul invasion.