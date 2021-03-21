STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

60 per cent of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana target remains incomplete in Odisha

The Odisha government has completed only 1,457 km of rural road under the flagship PMGSY against the annual target of 3,685 km.

Published: 21st March 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister of Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government has completed only 1,457 km of rural road under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) against the annual target of 3,685 km. The success rate is 40 per cent (pc).

"A total of 1,457 km road length has been constructed in Odisha against the target of 3,685 km road during 2020-21. The State has been able to provide all-weather connectivity to 253 habitations against the target of 317 habitations as on March 3," said Union Minister of Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha.

Replying to a question of BJP MP Jual Oram, the Union Minister said the target for 2021-22 has not yet been fixed.

In view of the disruption of normal life after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the State government had requested the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) to scale down the target from 3,720 km to 2,095 km. However, the Ministry revised the target to 3,685 km, a reduction of only 35 km while keeping the number of habitations to be connected at 317.

Responding to another query, Tomar in a written reply said a total of 16,517 road works with a length of 65,307 km have been sanctioned since the inception of PMGSY in 2000 till March 31, 2020.

However, the State has completed 14,753 road works with a total length of 60,347 km by the end of the last financial year.

This includes construction of eight road projects of 178 km length in the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) area. The Centre had sanctioned 48 road projects (486 km) for the LWE areas of the State, Tomar said.
The State government has set a target to build 4,000 km of rural roads under PMGSY in 2021-22 for which the Finance Minister has allocated Rs 2,000 crore in the budget. 

Rural connectivity

  • 3,685 km revised PMGSY target for 2020-21 

  • 60,347 km completed by March 3, 2020

  • 65,307 km  total road length sanctioned 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana PMGSY
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp