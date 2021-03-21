Noted Odissi danseuse Laxmipriya Mohapatra passes away at 86

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mohapatra passed away at her residence in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night. She was 86 and suffering from old age-related ailments. Family sources said that Laxmipriya breathed her last at around 11 pm. She is survived by her son Ratikanta Mohapatra and daughter-in-law Sujata Mohapatra.

Wife of the legendary Odissi Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Laxmipriya began her career as an Odissi dancer in the Annapurna Theatre (A) in Puri in 1947 and performed Gotipua. Years later, she returned to Cuttack to perform in dance dramas staged in Annapurna Theatre (B) where she met Kelucharan, who often accompanied her in percussion.

As a stage artist, Laxmipriya debuted in a drama 'Mohini' and went on to perform in popular plays like 'Manager', 'Aloka', 'Bharasa', 'Tapoi', 'Mulia', 'Kalapahada', 'Jahara', and 'Dasavatara'. The danseuse, who is credited to be the first woman to perform Odissi on stage, also acted in four Odia films - Manika Jodi, Surjyamukhi, Mala Jahna and Amadabata.

Later on, she gave up professional theatre and dance to take care of her family. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi expressed grief at the passing away of Laxmipriya and recalled her contribution in promotion of Odissi dance.

Members of the Odissi fraternity paid tributes to Laxmipriya at her residence. Her mortal remains will be consigned to flames at Puri with full State honours.