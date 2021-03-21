STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Noted Odissi danseuse Laxmipriya Mohapatra passes away at 86

Wife of the legendary Odissi Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Laxmipriya began her career as an Odissi dancer in the Annapurna Theatre in Puri in 1947 and performed Gotipua.

Published: 21st March 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Late Odissi danseuse Laxmipriya Mohapatra

Late Odissi danseuse Laxmipriya Mohapatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mohapatra passed away at her residence in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night. She was 86 and suffering from old age-related ailments. Family sources said that Laxmipriya breathed her last at around 11 pm. She is survived by her son Ratikanta Mohapatra and daughter-in-law Sujata Mohapatra.

Wife of the legendary Odissi Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Laxmipriya began her career as an Odissi dancer in the Annapurna Theatre (A) in Puri in 1947 and performed Gotipua. Years later, she returned to Cuttack to perform in dance dramas staged in Annapurna Theatre (B) where she met Kelucharan, who often accompanied her in percussion.

As a stage artist, Laxmipriya debuted in a drama 'Mohini' and went on to perform in popular plays like  'Manager', 'Aloka', 'Bharasa', 'Tapoi', 'Mulia', 'Kalapahada', 'Jahara', and 'Dasavatara'. The danseuse, who is credited to be the first woman to perform Odissi on stage, also acted in four Odia films - Manika Jodi, Surjyamukhi, Mala Jahna and Amadabata.

Later on, she gave up professional theatre and dance to take care of her family. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi expressed grief at the passing away of Laxmipriya and recalled her contribution in promotion of Odissi dance.

Members of the Odissi fraternity paid tributes to Laxmipriya at her residence. Her mortal remains will be consigned to flames at Puri with full State honours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Laxmipriya Mohapatra Laxmipriya Mohapatra death Annapurna Theatre
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp