STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odias unite to celebrate ‘pakhala’

From Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to youths and food bloggers, everyone got together to savour the flavours of pakhala on the day.

Published: 21st March 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odias across the globe united on Saturday to observe Pakhala Divas. From Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to youths and food bloggers, everyone got together to savour the flavours of pakhala on the day.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to share a 2018 photograph of himself having pakhala with LK  Advani, Sitaram Yechury, Pranab Mukherjee and HD Deve Gowda who had visited the Capital city for the  launch of the ‘The Tall Man Biju Patnaik’.

“It is always a pleasure to relish Odia cuisine, especially my  favourite pakhala. Remember fondly the appreciation of guests from outside the State and country  whenever we served them pakhala”, he tweeted. Social media was abuzz with pictures and posts on pakhala with Twitter users attempting to trend the hashtag #PakhalaDibasa. 

While Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a message urged people to popularise Odia cuisine including pakhala, sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created a sculpture on Puri beach to celebrate the State’s most favourite wholesome meal. Similarly, restaurants across Bhubaneswar hosted pakhala festivals on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Pakhala Divas
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp