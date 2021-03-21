STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha on track for economic recovery: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the state is on the path of economic revival in the post-pandemic period.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said Odisha is on the path of economic revival in the post-pandemic period.

Addressing the Business Eminence Award ceremony organised by Dharitri and OrissaPost Group, the Chief Minister said with the knowledge and experience gained in the last few months, Odisha will move forward into an even brighter future. Recent data on various business parameters indicate a revival in economy, he said.

Stating that the State government has taken multi-pronged approach to encourage enterprises during an unprecedented pandemic and difficult time, he said Odisha is committed to lend a helping hand and encourage entrepreneurs to get back on their feet.

The Chief Minister said the government has proposed an enhanced allocation of Rs 465 crore for the MSME sector.

This apart, the tourism budget has been doubled in the last two years. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke about the immense potential of Odisha to achieve excellence in entrepreneurship.

Congratulating the award winners, he stressed wealth creation and the responsibility of Odia society to create opportunities for economically weaker section of people. Editor of Dharitri and OrissaPost Tathagata Satpathy also spoke on the occasion.

