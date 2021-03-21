Steps to create forest fire awareness in Odisha's Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: With an aim to sensitise locals on forest fire and its prevention, a group of volunteers in Balangir held a meeting under the week-long Jungle Jivan Suraksha Abhiyan on Saturday.

The group held a cycle rally which started from Gandhi Bhavan and ended at Gandharel village to create awareness among residents on how forest fires could be controlled.

Forest fires pose a major threat to people living on Southern and Western part of the town with thick forest cover.

The prime reason for such fires has been attributed to locals setting fire to dried leaves to clean the area for collection of mahua flowers. However, due to dry weather, the fire spreads to other parts causing severe damage to trees and wildlife.