STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID casts shadow on festivals in Odisha

Desibehera said he agreed in-principle to the proposal of the civic body to celebrate the festival for a week as per norms.

Published: 22nd March 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Budhi Thakurani Yatra

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Resting all speculations to ease, the Ganjam district administration on Sunday allowed conduct of the biennial historic Budhi Thakurani Yatra for a week while adhering to Covid norms. 

At a meeting attended by Berhampur Municipal Corporation commissioner Sidheswar Baliram Bondar, Sub-Collector V Kirti Vasan, Berhampur legislator Bikram Panda and chief organiser P Durga Prasad Desibehera, it was decided to allow conduct of the yatra for a week. 

Desibehera said he agreed in-principle to the proposal of the civic body to celebrate the festival for a week as per norms.

The holy mast for the yatra will be erected on Monday. The festival will be held in the first week of April and the dates will be announced soon.

The administration also allowed conduct of ‘Ghata Parikrama’ of Budhi Thakurani as per Covid guidelines. However, the event will be limited to a few places this year. 

Budhi Thakurani is considered the presiding deity of the Silk City. A large number of devotees visit the goddess’ shrine.

The most important ritual of the yatra involves taking out the deity on the streets so that people can offer worship at their doorsteps. However, the ritual will not be performed this year.

“We have requested yatra organisers not to allow people to wash the feet of the goddess or touch them,” said Panda. 

Chadak Mela sans devotees, fanfare this year

The 13-day Chadak Mela, a major religious event of the district, will be celebrated sans devotees and the usual fanfare this year.

Only rituals will be allowed at the Shiva temple at Chandaneswar where thousands of devotees from across the district and State congregate every year for the event.

A meeting of the district administration and temple trust was held in this regard on Sunday.

Temple trust board chairman Ananta Das said owing to the pandemic and the safety of servitors, devotees and officials, it was decided not to allow devotees to the fair this year. “The servitors will conduct the rituals at the temple as per Covid norms,” he said.

The event is celebrated in the first week of April in two phases - Nila Parva and Pata Parva. As per legend, Lord Chandaneswar had secretly married Kamini in the absence of his wife Parvati during the month of Chaitra. Nila Parva was held to celebrate the marriage.

During Pata Parva, devotees get their skin, tongue and other parts of the body pierced with nails and move around in a procession. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Festivals COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp