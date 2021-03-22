STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack Municipal Corporation in slumber amid rise in COVID-19 cases

31 samples have been collected from Sri Sri University for RT-PCR test after a student tested positive for the virus.

Odisha Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as the city is showing signs of a resurgence of Covid-19 infections with detection of cases from different localities, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is yet to intensify efforts to contain the spread.

The lackadaisical approach of the civic body towards the key aspects of testing, tracing, isolation and treatment is pushing the city into dire straits.

While 11 new local cases, including highest four from Rajabagicha, were detected on Thursday, the civic body’s health wing is yet to carry out contact tracing of the patients and sanitisation of the infected areas leaving residents worried.

Expressing discontentment, residents have alleged that the administration is yet to initiate steps towards contact tracing and sanitising the areas even though positive cases were tested 72 hours back. Meanwhile, the city has recorded six new cases on Sunday.

A 29-year-old female from Nuabazaar, 32-year-old male from Chauliaganj, 18-year-old male from Dolamundai, 18-year-old male from Sambhupur, 54-year-old male from High Court Colony and 34-year-old male from Gorakabar in the city have been tested positive for the virus. 

A total 46 RT-PCR and 70 antigen tests were conducted at Tulasipur, Thoria Sahi, CDA and Chauliaganj hospitals on Sunday. Health experts, however, opined that the careless attitude of the administration towards testing, contact tracing and isolating might worsen the situation. 

The health officials should expedite disinfection and sanitisation process and go for a comprehensive contact tracing as local cases are rising, they suggested.

City Health Officer Satyabrat Mohapatra, however, claimed that testing and contact tracing are being carried out thoroughly.

Tracing contacts of the 17 infected teaching and non-teaching staff of a private educational institution, as many as 149 samples have been collected for RT-PCR test on Sunday. 

Similarly, 31 samples have been collected from Sri Sri University for RT-PCR test after a student tested positive for the virus, he added.

