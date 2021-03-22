STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Mo College campaign

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said the new initiative is an emotionally invested platform reconnecting the Odia alumni.

Published: 22nd March 2021

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the Mo School initiative, the State government on Sunday went a step further to connect global Odia alumni to their alma mater in Odisha by launching Mo College Abhiyan. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rolled out the campaign which aims to make the higher education eco-system more organic and innovative. Besides, he launched the Mo College web portal on virtual platform and called upon the Odia alumni across the globe to be a collaborative force in rebuilding their own institutions in their motherland.

Stating that the government has been taking steps to enhance the structure and functioning of higher education, the Chief Minister said, nevertheless, personal contribution of the alumni will add a magical touch to it. He said Mo College would bring similar response for higher education institutions as that of the Mo School.  

Welcoming the Odia diaspora around the globe and alumni of different colleges who were connected through live streams, the Chief Minister said the new initiative is an emotionally invested platform reconnecting the Odia alumni.

“There is nothing more rewarding than going back to the treasured memories of our college days,” he said.

Stating that the campaign will not be limited to alumni only, he said non-alumni philanthropists, charitable organisations, group of persons and institutions can also be part of this initiative.

He maintained that the new initiative is grounded on the principles of nation-building, promoting creativity, skill development and nurturing teamwork, thereby making the colleges and universities an innovative and exciting place to study. 

As many as 755 government colleges and universities including technical and professional institutions are included in the campaign. A State-level governing body and various committees have been set up for its smooth functioning.

Higher Education Minister Arun Sahu, Chairperson of the Mo College campaign Akash Das Nayak and Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra were present.

