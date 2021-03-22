Orissa High Court seeks Puri custodial death probe report

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The magisterial probe conducted into the alleged custodial death in Puri four months ago has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court calling for the inquiry report.

The High Court had been adjudicating on a PIL seeking court-monitored investigation and immediate action against the police officials involved in the alleged custodial death of K Apana alias Ramesh on November 18 last year.

The petition filed by Sarat Kumar Rayguru, a Puri-based lawyer, had also sought compensation to the family of the deceased.

The Court ordered for submission of the report on Thursday after the State Counsel informed that the inquiry by JMFC has been completed and the report submitted to the District Judge, Puri.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice KR Mohapatra directed the District Judge to send to the Court a copy of the report ‘in a sealed cover’ by the next date (May 13).

In an affidavit filed on March 15, the SP had stated that apart from the JMFC, two other agencies - Human Rights Protection Cell of State Police and NHRC are conducting investigation into the incident.