STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

2,984 rape cases in 2020 in Odisha: Dibya Shankar Mishra

Dibya Shankar Mishra said more than Rs 35.07 crore has been defrauded in cybercrime cases lodged at various police stations last year.

Published: 23rd March 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The crime graph increased during 2020 with the State reporting more rape cases, dacoities and cyber crimes when lockdown and shutdown were in force due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The State witnessed 2,984 rape cases, 1,931 cyber frauds, 1,490 murders and 1,931 robberies during the year, Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra said in a written reply to a question from Bhabani Shankar Bhoi of BJP.

“During the year, 2,984 cases have been lodged for rape, 1,931 for cyber crime, 1,490 for murder, 17 for ATM loot and five for bank loot. Information regarding places of the crimes is being collected. However, information on GST fraud is not available with the department concerned,” he said.

The Minister said more than Rs 35.07 crore has been defrauded in cyber crime cases lodged at various police stations last year.

Under the 5T initiative of the State government, police personnel have been strictly instructed to treat each complainant appropriately and provide them proper services at the earliest, he said.

In a written reply to a question from BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, the Minister said cyber crime related incidents saw a spike of around 23.6 per cent between 2019 and 2020.

Congress member Santosh Singh Saluja came down heavily on the government for the increase in number of crime particularly against women.

While the State witnessed more than eight rape cases per day last year, cyber crime, murder, dacoity and loot also increased considerably which exposed the government, he said.

Crime graph

1,931 cyber frauds

1,490 murders

1,931 robberies

17 ATM loot incidents

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Crime Odisha Rape Odisha Rape Cases Crime Against Women
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp